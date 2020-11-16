SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities made an arrest after a person in a wheelchair was attacked with a chain during President Trump rally at the California State Capitol in Sacramento on Saturday.
According to the CHP, crowds of Trump supporters and counter-protesters clashed, engaging in both verbal and physical altercations.
Just before 2 p.m., one person deployed pepper spray into the crowd, which also affected CHP and Sacramento police officers, authorities said.
Around the same time as the pepper spray incident, a counter-protester was involved in an altercation with the person in the wheelchair. The CHP said the counter-protester struck the individual in the face with a chain.
The suspect was taken into custody and is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.
Funny the antifa tried spinning it as he was peacefully protesting with a chain and the cops slammed him to the ground. which story to believe….