By Richie Ramos
Filed Under:California State Capitol, President Donald Trump, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities made an arrest after a person in a wheelchair was attacked with a chain during President Trump rally at the California State Capitol in Sacramento on Saturday.

According to the CHP, crowds of Trump supporters and counter-protesters clashed, engaging in both verbal and physical altercations.

Just before 2 p.m., one person deployed pepper spray into the crowd, which also affected CHP and Sacramento police officers, authorities said.

Around the same time as the pepper spray incident, a counter-protester was involved in an altercation with the person in the wheelchair. The CHP said the counter-protester struck the individual in the face with a chain.

The suspect was taken into custody and is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

  1. fiddlestix says:
    November 15, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    Funny the antifa tried spinning it as he was peacefully protesting with a chain and the cops slammed him to the ground. which story to believe….

