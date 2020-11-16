VIDEO: Car Flies Off Highway 99 In Modesto; Officers Say Driver Was Inattentive Officers say an inattentive driver went airborne while crashing off of Highway 99 over the weekend - and it was all caught on video.

Person In Wheelchair Attacked With Chain During Trump Rally In Sacramento; 1 Arrested Authorities made an arrest after a person in a wheelchair was attacked with a chain during President Trump rally at the California State Capitol in Sacramento on Saturday, the California Highway Patrol confirmed on Sunday.

First Undocumented Immigrant To Pass Bar In US And Practice Law In California Casts First Vote As CitizenIn 2014, Attorney Sergio Garcia became the first undocumented immigrant in the United States to pass the bar and practice law in California without being a citizen – being honored with a Medal of Valor by then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris for the achievement. Now in 2020, he's earned his citizenship and he was able to vote for the first time in this election – and it just so happens, the vote he cast helped put Harris into the White House.