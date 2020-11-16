SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Every family could use some extra help with distance learning but there’s a special call for support right now.

Foster families are struggling more than ever because of the pandemic. Now there’s an urgent call for volunteers to help children in foster care.

There’s never a dull moment for Sandra Morales, a mom, foster mom and now a teacher for all of her children. Morales has her own set of 17-year-old twins and five foster children ages two, three, four, six and 17. But right now she spends much of her time dealing with distance learning debacles.

“It’s very hectic, very time-consuming,” Morales said. “I’m running from room to room all day long and then I have the little ones who aren’t even on school. If I was a working parent, there would be no way that I could do this.”

Her daughter Alex said distance learning is a lot harder.

“As for me, I get distracted easily and so the kids are pretty distracting because they’re pretty crazy,” Alex Morales said.

Sarah Denney works with Foster Hope Sacramento, which has put out a call for community volunteers — people to mentor, tutor, and offer support to foster families struggling with distance learning.

“A lot of these kids that are coming into care, especially the younger ones, they’ve never had that experience of going to school before so their first experience with kindergarten is on Zoom,” Denney said. “You know, they’re taking in our community’s children, these are our community children who need our help.”

After all, as challenging as it may be, Morales wouldn’t hesitate to do it again.

“It’s all for the love of the child. There are so many children out there that need help and there are so little people out there willing to do it,” Morales said.

If you would like to volunteer to help a foster family, check out the Foster Hope Sacramento website.

