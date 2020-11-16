Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) — Officers say an inattentive driver went airborne while crashing off of Highway 99 over the weekend – and it was all caught on video.
The incident happened Saturday afternoon near Kansas Avenue.
California Highway Patrol says the driver apparently wasn’t paying attention and soon came speeding off of the northbound side of the freeway. The sedan then hit a dirt embankment – sending the car airborne.
A side-view mirror camera from a vehicle in the area captured the moment the car went airborne.
Luckily, despite the sedan being launched several feet in the air, officers say the driver only sustained minor injuries in the crash.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- ‘Guns Down, Gloves Up’: Anti-Gun Boxing Event Turns Deadly In North Sacramento
- Person In Wheelchair Attacked With Chain During Trump Rally In Sacramento; 1 Arrested
- 1 Teen Dead, 2 Teens Injured After Crash Near Roseville Galleria
Exactly why the driver crashed was not detailed.