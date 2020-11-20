WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon has lost his race for reelection.
Cabaldon conceded the race to his challenger Martha Guerrero Friday evening.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Cabaldon said called Guerrero to congratulate her on her win Friday after the vote count update, which showed her leading by 486 votes.
“I’m optimistic for West Sacramento as my town chooses a different path,” Cabaldon wrote. “I’m so grateful to have had the chance to spend most of my adult life in service to the community that is nothing less than my family.”
— Christopher Cabaldon (@mayorcabaldon) November 21, 2020
CBS13 spoke with Guerrero earlier this week about the razor-tight race for mayor. She was impressed with Yolo County voter turnout, which was at 83 percent of registered voters.
“I am very pleased to see how close it was, that the voters were speaking and that they are looking forward to a new path forward,” she said.
More from CBS Sacramento: