CBS13 News AM News Update - 11/27/20Get caught up on the top news stories from the Sacramento region.

2 hours ago

Black Friday 2020 Won't Be What It Used To BeAbandoned parking lots, stacked shopping carts, and closed stores are making a new trend in the Sacramento region on the eve of what is typically the biggest shopping day of the year.

2 hours ago

'Truly Unbelievable': Vacaville Couple Still Finds Reasons To Be Thankful After Losing Everything In FireIt's a Thanksgiving like no other for many who are still picking up the pieces from one of the worst fire seasons in state history. Ken and Marci Albers lost more than a dozen classic cars and a house full of antiques when the LNU Lightning Complex fire ripped through Vacaville over the summer.

3 hours ago

UC Davis Chancellor Apologizing To Fraternity It Accused Of Holding 'Superspreader' EventLast week, the school launched an investigation into Theta Chi, saying the frat allegedly threw a party after one of it's members tested positive for COVID-19. Investigators didn't find any evidence to back up those claims. Chancellor Gary May apologized for causing "discomfort and embarassment" to the fraternity.

3 hours ago

Morning Forecast - 11/27/20Julissa Ortiz has your morning forecast for the Sacramento area.

3 hours ago