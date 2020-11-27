Comments
STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – A man was killed Friday when his car drove off the road and flipped in Stanislaus County.
Around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning, the 26-year-old driver traveling northbound on Highway 33 south of Gaffery Road when he went to pass another car. He pulled into the southbound lane to pass, and when he pulled back into the northbound lane, made an unsafe maneuver, left the road, and flipped the car, according to a statement from the CHP.
The man died as a result of his injuries. CHP says it’s unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. They do say the man was traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash happened.
The man’s identity has not been released.
More from CBS Sacramento: