By Richie Ramos
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Two people were found shot to death inside of a parked van in Roseville, police said on Sunday.

Roseville Police Department spokesperson Rob Baquera said an officer was patrolling along Eureka Road at around 3 a.m. when they noticed a van that looked out of place in the parking lot of a Century Theater.

Two dead individuals were found shot, with one of them appearing to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Baquera said.

Details are very limited at this time.

