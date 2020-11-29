Comments
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Two people were found shot to death inside of a parked van in Roseville, police said on Sunday.
Roseville Police Department spokesperson Rob Baquera said an officer was patrolling along Eureka Road at around 3 a.m. when they noticed a van that looked out of place in the parking lot of a Century Theater.
Two dead individuals were found shot, with one of them appearing to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Baquera said.
Details are very limited at this time.
CBS13 will bring you more updates on this story as it develops.
More from CBS Sacramento: