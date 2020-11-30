ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police in Roseville are being tight-lipped about the circumstances surrounding two people found dead in a movie theater parking lot on Sunday.

A police officer was patrolling at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning when they noticed a van that looked out of place in the parking lot of the Century Theater, which is in the 1500 block of Eureka Road. Inside the van, were two people dead from apparent gunshot wounds, said Roseville Police Department spokesperson Rob Baquera.

One of the gunshot wounds appeared to be self-inflicted.

Roseville police have not yet confirmed the identities of the two; however, on Sunday, the father of missing woman Shana Renee Pringle, 34, and her 2-year-old son Noah Scott Vice, was visited by a police chaplain who told him that his daughter and grandson were both found dead Sunday and that there was an investigation underway. The two had been reported missing out of Sacramento County and last seen in Roseville on November 23.

Police are not officially calling the incident a murder-suicide. The identities of the two could be announced in a couple of days.

