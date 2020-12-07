49ers Not Able To Keep Up With Bills In 34-24 lossSan Francisco (5-7) lost in its first game at its adopted home in Arizona.

Raiders Stun Jets With Game-Winning Hail MaryFacing an all-out blitz and a loss to winless New York Jets, Derek Carr heaved a perfectly placed 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III — who was in man-to-man, or Cover Zero, coverage with rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson — with 5 seconds left to lift the Las Vegas Raiders to a 31-28 victory Sunday.

Former Raider Vontaze Burfict Arrested In Vegas On Battery ChargeFormer Oakland Raiders player Vontaze Burfict, a linebacker who in 2019 received the most severe punishment in league history for a helmet-to-helmet hit, was arrested Saturday in Las Vegas, according to court records.

Sacramento Kings Unveil First Half Of 2020-21 Schedule, Announce No Fans For Start Of SeasonThe Sacramento Kings on Friday released the first half of the upcoming 2020-21 schedule and announced that games at Golden 1 Center will be played without fans to start the season.