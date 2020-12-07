SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police say ongoing protests at the state capitol are stretching their resources thin and leaving officers injured.
Police say two opposing groups have been clashing near the capitol every Saturday since the election, damaging cars, assaulting each other and attacking officers.
This past weekend, three officers suffered minor injuries, police said. The department said more than 150 officers were deployed Saturday to keep demonstrators apart.
The department said the demonstrations are diverting resources away from other investigations at a time when violence is surging in the city.
“This is not protesting, these acts are not demonstrating their constitutionally protected rights. This is unwarranted, unjustified criminal behavior,” Chief Daniel Hahn said in a video release Monday.
Hahn also said the city is better than this, and his department is working to identify the people involved.