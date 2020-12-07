SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It was another weekend with signs up and voices raised in Sacramento, but this time, many walked away with a lot of damage to deal with.
“They threw eggs. They threw glass bottles. They threw Molotov cocktails, explosives,” said Jason Phillips.
Over 150 officers stood between President Donald Trump supporters and protesters at the Capitol on Saturday, the Sacramento Police Department said.
“I just can’t believe people can do things this bad and walk away,” said Shannon Lewis.
Lewis got back to her vehicle to find every window smashed out, and even the seats were coated in eggs.
“I was just out here to support everybody and be a part of it and this happens to me?” said Lewis.
Multiple altercations took place but were broken up by law enforcement.
“They destroyed vehicles lined up on the Capitol here – $50,000-plus in damage, I’m sure, done to people’s vehicles. It’s just absurd,” said Phillips.
Some people even had their tires slashed.
“Got back out here to the car, and we’re, if you will, very peaceful protesters, but we saw a little knife poke in the tire,” said Mark Matta.
Sacramento police got to work offering to change Matta’s flat tire. Even though many are left picking up the pieces after protesting, Matta said it won’t stop him from coming back out to be heard again.
“We just want to stand for fair elections and end the lockdowns,” he said. “We love protecting the vulnerable people but what we don’t want is to have the young people on lockdown.”
No arrests or injuries were reported and Sacramento police said neither side wanted to file a police report.
I am not sure the protesters were liberals or anti-trumpers. I think discusting people take advantage of situations such as this to get their rocks off.
They were the “liberal” Never-Trumpers, Paul. The ones who blast that “F*** Donald Trump” song as they drive around midtown. They have a lot of malice in them.
that was the strong TRUMP supporters ( White Supremist) I think that your group should should pay for all the damages.
Talk about a one sided report! You only interviewed Trump supporters. Do you think they were the only ones who were attacked? Who had things damaged? I personally know people who are Biden supporters who were ‘attacked’ at that protest, and cars damaged! My friend now has to removed “Trump” that was spray painted on the hood of her car! I do not condone any violence on either side but try being unbiased in your reporting. Show both sides. Trump supporters are not sweet and innocent like you try to show.
Sure thing.
When I went to the first rally it was a wonderful and diverse crowd of good people who want their voices to be heard. Their voices matter right? Or no, their voices don’t matter to many who hate Trump because the media has conditioned them to. Hate hate hate. So many democrats were rude and abusive and loud about it.
I had to intervene between two 20-something young women who were bullying a senior citizen couple. Very rude, we do not abuse our elders in this society. It really goes to show who has morals and who are decayed.
Interesting that the News covered people that were attacked and their cars destroyed yet they did not mention who did it, or whose side did it…It was the Left, Liberal, Socialist Democrat’s that are violent and stole an election by cheating. But no specific mention of who. And which side do you think was shining lasers into the eyes of the police….Who do you think did that? The Media is the problem here, they make it seem as though both sides were the problem because they side with the side that did the damage and Mayhem and so they paint the story as if both sides were to blame…But hey that fits their other narrative that America needs to end Protesting, yes even though their people show up destroy things and seem to want to protest ultimately they want to end the right to defy the protest of Government because they are now using their Anarchist Jack Booted thugs to stop the peaceful protesting. If they have complete power all of those freedoms would come to an end. Liberal, Left violent protesters are there to make a mockery of peaceful protest. Evil bunch really, the devils children doing the evil to destroy freedom and rights.
Your delusional reality precludes objective thought. Since the summer, what political outlook has trashed and burned numerous cities nationwide? Who exactly does BLM support? Who exactly does Antifa support? Who vandalized the same cities and who is supported by Communist Chinese funding? Who supports communist socialism, actually tyranny, masquerading as social justice? When you can answer those questions objectively then you get it. Property owners arent boarding up their businesses because of Trump supporters and Trump supporters dont terrorize diners, children and elderly citizens.
Disclaimer: I am not a republican, independent or democrat, I am an objective observer of the current election fraud and the political, social, and covid fraud insanity.
You are right on because you have been paying attention.
That is what TRUMP does he preaches hate and violence.
What is this article? This is so poorly reported. What a waste of your time and career to write stuff like this. The author wakes up every day to write this absolute trash and it’s pathetic.
Police were alerted to anarchist groups meeting in Fremont Park on Saturday. at 10am. This could have been averted if the police were waiting for them at 930am. The lying media in this town only cover these stories in half truths and they protect the leftist factions.
Of course they spin media stories…and the censor comments that expose this entire debacle. The media, and the “news” in general is a psy-op that has been weaponized against you. Look how far the took the covid hoax.
Outgoing president Trump (Deuteronomy 13:6) lost in a fair and free election; this ongoing nonsensical activity by trump-radicals, promote insurrection and make the USA look immature, isolated, and on edge of collapse on a global stage. Trump-radicals please stay in the suburbs or up in the hill and blow your train/truck/car horns, fly your flags, and sing your songs in your own neighborhood. While I do not condone violence or damage to public/private property, I have watched rowdy trump supports coalescing without masks and/or driving around midtown and downtown blowing train horns every Saturday at 1300 for hours, screaming trump chants; this is not peaceful behavior. Police seem to turn a blind-eye on this bad behavior because they fly a false flag (thin-blue-line/do not tread on me) but, Police come out in force for every BLM march, peaceful or not. The behavior by police or a policing force is just hypocrisy on display.
Its not about trump or biden, its about the destruction of property by a certain political persuasion, BLM/Antifa, that is funded by foreigners, Chinese, to undermine our society. p.s. I dont wear a mask, never did, never sick, and never will…..how about that?