VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Vacaville is one of the few cities in the region where people can still dine outside and get a haircut.

But business owners feel like it’s only a matter of time before they’ll be closing their doors again. Many invested thousands in outdoor tents and heaters and they’re serving every last customer they can. If Solano County goes under a stay-at-home order, they’re depending on the locals to get takeout.

“It’s definitely been anxiety-ridden. We come into work and go ‘what’s today going to look like,” said Lauren Martin, the manager at Los Reyes Mexican restaurant.

Her co-manager Jyka Carreon added: “Sometimes we just don’t know if we’re going to shut down tomorrow or stay open.”

The pair said they’re accommodating outdoor diners safely but preparing for what comes next if they have to close that down.

READ: ‘We’re Following Rules’: Solano County Remains Open, Welcomes Visitors From Other Parts Of Region

“We’re also encouraging people just do take out, get gift cards at all local businesses because it is a scary time for all local businesses right now,” Martin said.

At Jon Edwards Salon and Spa, clients rush to make appointments all asking the same thing:

“Is there a spot where you can get me in before that happens because I don’t want to another 10 weeks to five months without getting my haircut again,” said Jon Pardini, co-owner of John Edwards Salon and Spa.

Pardini said he and his partner are trying to develop a gold standard for safe salon operation. They’ve sent a petition to the state, detailing why they should be able to stay open even if ICU capacity levels drop.

“Even our medical clients that come in they’re like ‘you’re more sanitized and more clean than we are,’” said Ed Pardini, co-owner at John Edwards Salon and Spa.

They have clients fill out a health screening, they do temperature checks and sanitize workspaces after every use. They said another closure is unsustainable, a prediction pretty much every business downtown would agree with.

“We’re trying to come up with everything we can to stay open and to work! We want to work. We don’t want to be on unemployment,” Ed Pardini said.

Another restaurant owner in downtown Vacaville says she goes out and buys ingredients every day because she’s too afraid to stock up.

At this point, many businesses in Solano County say they’re relying on locals to keep them going.

