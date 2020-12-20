SUTTER CREEK (CBS13) – Authorities arrested a Merced County man on a Ramey warrant for one count of murder in connection to the disappearance of Victoria Marquina, a Sutter Creek girl who went missing in October 2019 when she was 16, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Sunday.

Joshua Anthony Martinez, 22, had already been arrested back on June 12, 2020, on several charges related to sex with a minor, the sheriff’s office confirmed. Martinez was located by authorities in Mexico and brought back to the US where he was transported from Los Angeles to Amador County, law enforcement said.

The sheriff’s office said Martinez was due to be released from custody on Friday, Dec. 18, but he was served the Ramey warrant in an effort to uncover information that could lead to Marquina’s whereabouts.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office said Martinez fled to Mexico shortly after Marquina, who would now be 18, went missing.

According to investigators, and not long after Marquina went missing, Martinez admitted to dropping her off in Sutter Creek during the morning of Oct. 6, 2019. He reportedly said that was the last time he saw her.

On Oct. 13, 2019, Marquina’s black Honda Accord was located abandoned in Escalon, a small town in San Joaquin County. Detectives in Amador County said they initially attempted to find Marquina through her cell phone, but learned it was last located in San Joaquin County on Oct. 9, 2019, and had since been shut off.

An Amador County Superior Court judge granted the Ramey warrant due to probable cause and sufficient evidence found in the case over the last year leading detectives to believe Martinez killed Marquina, possibly in San Joaquin County, the sheriff’s office said.

Despite being served the Ramey Warrant, Martinez has not provided any information regarding the whereabouts of Victoria. The Amador County Sheriff’s Office said Martinez will likely be released from the county jail this week and is likely to flee.

As of Sunday, Dec. 20, Marquina’s whereabouts are still unknown and she remains on the Amador County missing persons list. Anyone who may have any information that could potentially help law enforcement locate Marquina is urged to contact the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.

