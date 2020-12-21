Comments
CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Fair Oaks Boulevard Monday evening, officials say.
The California Highway Patrol says the female pedestrian, who has not been identified, was crossing the street at Fair Oaks Boulevard and Marshall Avenue around 7:10 p.m. when she was hit by a Ford Fusion.
She was transported to Mercy San Juan where she died, CHP said.
The driver, a 59-year-old man from Sacramento, is not suspected of DUI.
No other information has been released.
