STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives have arrested two people in connection to the triple shooting at a Stockton park on Tuesday that left a teenager dead.
The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at Sandman Park. Police said the victims were able to drive to a nearby strip mall about a half-mile away where people in the parking lot saw them and called 911 for help.
A 17-year-old male was soon pronounced dead at the scene. The two surviving victims, a 21 and 27-year-old, were rushed to the hospital.
On Wednesday, Stockton police announced that detectives arrested 35-year-old Raymond Mendez in connection to the shooting. Another man, 37-year-old Gilbert Mendez, was also arrested on suspicion of being an accessory, police said. Police confirmed both men are related.
Police say the 27-year-old shooting victim was in critical condition while the 21-year-old is in stable condition.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation.