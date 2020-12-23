  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives have arrested two people in connection to the triple shooting at a Stockton park on Tuesday that left a teenager dead.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at Sandman Park. Police said the victims were able to drive to a nearby strip mall about a half-mile away where people in the parking lot saw them and called 911 for help.

A 17-year-old male was soon pronounced dead at the scene. The two surviving victims, a 21 and 27-year-old, were rushed to the hospital.

On Wednesday, Stockton police announced that detectives arrested 35-year-old Raymond Mendez in connection to the shooting. Another man, 37-year-old Gilbert Mendez, was also arrested on suspicion of being an accessory, police said. Police confirmed both men are related.

Police say the 27-year-old shooting victim was in critical condition while the 21-year-old is in stable condition.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply