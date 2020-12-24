SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A person who was on Interstate 5 has died after being struck by both a car that left the scene and a big rig.
The incident happened late Wednesday night along the northbound side of the freeway near the American River Bridge.
California Highway Patrol says the person was first struck by an unknown vehicle. That vehicle fled the scene.
The person was then struck by a big rig. Officers say that driver stayed at the scene and is cooperated with the investigation. It’s unclear which collision killed the person, or if the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
No description of the first car that hit the person has been released at this point.
Authorities have not released the name of the person killed.