'We've Been Praying For This Day': Conjoined Twins Separated In Marathon Surgery Discharged Just In Time For ChristmasNearly two months after their marathon separation surgery at the UC Davis Children’s Hospital, two formerly conjoined twins will get to spend their first Christmas at home.

Person Dies After Being Struck By 2 Vehicles On I-5 In SacramentoA person who was on Interstate 5 has died after being struck by both a car that left the scene and a big rig.

2 Killed In Christmas Eve Head-On Crash Along Roseville Road In North HighlandsTwo people have died after a head-on crash in North Highlands on Christmas Eve, authorities say.

Stimulus Check Latest: $2,000 Relief Payments Blocked By House RepublicansThe President called for lawmakers to amend their recently passed legislation to provide bigger direct payments to individuals and couples, Democrats say they are willing to do so.