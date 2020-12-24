Comments
MANTECA (CBS13) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed early Christmas Eve morning in Manteca.
Manteca police say, just after 1 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 100 block of N. Walnut Avenue to investigate a report of a person being shot.
At the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound; he was unresponsive.
Medics rushed the man to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation. The man’s name is not being released at this point.
More from CBS Sacramento:
- Stimulus Check Update: Republicans Knock Down Democratic Effort To Pass $2,000 Relief Payments
- Stockton Teacher Accused Of Being Accessory In September Killing Of Katrina Allen In Oakdale
- Truckee Asking Vacation Rentals To Cancel Reservations During Stay-At-Home Order
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call Manteca police at (209) 456-8101, referencing case number 20-39787.