SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s beginning to look like it will be a white Christmas for the high country as a storm makes its way to the region on Friday.

For Thursday, a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon for the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys. Less than 1/4 mile of visibility is expected, with some local areas possibly getting close to zero visibility.

A few sprinkles are possible Thursday night, mainly north and west of the Sacramento area.

Extra Extra, hot off the press! Here are the latest #snow cross section for the upcoming holiday winter storm. The snow starts falling on Friday and continues through Saturday morning. If traveling please check the road conditions before heading out! 1/x #cawx #KnowBeforeYouGo pic.twitter.com/zA3wOWD0lh — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 23, 2020

However, a more significant system is expected on Christmas Day.

The National Weather Service says a quarter to half an inch of rain is expected in the valley with Friday’s round. Heavy snow is also expected to develop, with forecasters saying 8-18 inches is possible across the higher mountain passes.

Up to 2 feet of snow could fall over peaks Friday through Saturday, forecasters say.

Drivers who are heading up to the mountains should prepare for winter driving conditions.

More stormy weather is expected to arrive on Sunday and into next week. Another round of moderate to heavy mountain snow is looking possible with that storm, forecasters say.