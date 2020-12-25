CHP Seeking More Info In Deadly I-5 Hit-And-Run In SacramentoAuthorities are still investigating a hit-and-run collision that killed a 54-year-old woman who was walking on Interstate 5 on Wednesday night, the California Highway Patrol said on Friday.

See Chain Control Status For I-80, Highway 50 Amid Snowfall In SierraWinter is in full swing as heavy snow in the Sierra, which is expected to fall through Saturday afternoon, has prompted chain controls and road closures on Christmas Day.

'Make The Best Of It': Many Adjust To Different Kind Of Christmas During PandemicFinding some type of joy during this particular Christmas is a must, as the pandemic made the most wonderful time of the year look very different.

2 Killed After Ejection From SUV In Rollover Crash In Sacramento, CHP SaysTwo people died Christmas morning after being ejected from their SUV during a rollover crash in Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol said.