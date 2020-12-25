SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities are still investigating a hit-and-run collision that killed a 54-year-old woman who was walking on Interstate 5 on Wednesday night, the California Highway Patrol said on Friday.
Investigators are seeking any information from the public that could benefit the investigation after an unknown vehicle took off from the scene.
The woman killed was struck by both a car that left the scene and a big rig. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident happened along the northbound lanes of the freeway just north of Richards Boulevard.
Officers said that driver, a 68-year-old man from Sacramento, stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
No description of the first car that hit the person has been released at this point.
Anyone who may have been a witness to the collision is urged to contact the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento office.
