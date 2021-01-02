VINEYARD (CBS13) – Four people were arrested in connection to dozens of vehicle burglaries that occurred in Sacramento County in November, authorities said on Saturday.
Deputies recently located a stolen vehicle containing multiple suspects and initiated a traffic stop, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. The driver sped away, leading a chase that ended in a crash, resulting in the suspects to run from the scene.
One of the suspects was captured and three others were identified and located at a later time, the sheriff’s office said.
The stolen car was taken sometime during the evening of November 7 or the morning of November 8. Investigators said several vehicles were broken into in the Rosemont community during this timeframe. The stolen vehicle was then driven by the suspects to the Vineyard area, where they broke into several more vehicles.
See photos of damaged cars below.
The sheriff’s office said there was numerous stolen property and sustained property damage as a result of the burglaries.
At least 50 vehicle burglaries occurred across three communities, authorities said. Deputies said much of the stolen items were returned to the owners.
