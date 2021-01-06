SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Images and videos of violence coming out of Washington D.C. are filling newsfeeds and social media timelines.

Sacramento might be on the other side of the country, but the shock is hitting many in the community hard. Hundreds stormed the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday as people watched in real-time.

“It seems like things just get worse and worse every day,” said Stephanni Wallace, a Sacramento resident.

Diane Schoendienst is a first-generation American who believes in peaceful protest.

“I’m neither angry about it or happy about the situation. I really feel like today is an example of the pivot we’ve been going through for the last four years,” she said.

A pivot some said requires a coping mechanism.

“I think I’ve been blocking a lot of emotions with kind of a layer of humor about it,” said Liam Carpenter-Urquhart.

Carpenter-Urquhart calls the chaos ironic and the police response very different from what the Black Lives Matter movement faced.

“I’m disappointed in the police’s response to this violence and the police response to the protests that happened back in May,” he said.

An Truong said her family risked their lives to emigrate here for a second chance.

“Everyone is looking up to us for help, for advice, for support but now we are the laughing stock,” she said.

Some people we spoke with said they were proud of the senators who faced this violence, but were able to regroup and finish the job they started.

