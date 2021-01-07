  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Doris Matsui, President Donald Trump, Washington D.C.

(CBS13/CBS SF) — Sources tell CBS News that members of President Trump’s own cabinet are considering invoking the 25th amendment and removing him from office days before his term ends.

The conversations are in early stages and writings have not been formally presented to Vice President Pence, CBS News reported. There are also unconfirmed reports that some Cabinet members are considering resignation.

Several Democratic lawmakers, including Sacramento Congresswoman Doris Matsui, have called on Pence to begin the process.

“The President continues to put himself above the American people and his reckless actions to undermine our democracy must be met with equal consequence,” Matsui wrote.

READ: ‘We Need To Suck It Up And Move Forward:’ Former CA Republican Congressman Condemns Violence At US Capitol

She went on to say, “Today’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was a coordinated attempt to overthrow our democratic process with violence. Make no mistake, these rioters viewed the President’s repeated claims of fraud as a mandate to act.”

At least two Bay Area representatives,  Rep. Jackie Speier (D-San Mateo) and Rep. Mike Thompson (D-Napa), called for Trump’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment of the Constitution to remove the president from office, less than two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden is set to be sworn in.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Comments (3)
  1. xyz says:
    January 6, 2021 at 10:11 pm

    You do that, you’re calling for civil war. Period. Blood on YOUR hands Matsui. And, we will never forget.

    Reply
  2. Sleepy Brown says:
    January 7, 2021 at 3:43 am

    The lunatic needs to be removed as soon as possible, he’s a danger to our democracy and an embarrassment to the world.

    Reply
  3. fiddlestix says:
    January 7, 2021 at 6:09 am

    We must stop this danger to democracy and so we;ll stop democracy to do it. – Matsui

    Reply

Leave a Reply