SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In response to the storming of the Capitol Wednesday, Mayor Darrell Steinberg is calling for a public hearing about ongoing unrest in Sacramento.

For weeks now, typically on Saturdays, pro-Trump demonstrators have clashed with counter-protesters at the state Capitol. At times, things have gotten violent, with five police officers suffering minor injuries last month.

Demonstrators protested at the state Capitol on Wednesday as well. Police said 11 people were arrested for the illegal possession of pepper spray and said officers had to keep opposing groups separated.

A city spokesperson said “some people have raised questions about the handling of these protests versus other protests,” so the mayor wants to hold a public meeting where police can explain their approach and have a discussion with the community.

Over the summer, some police brutality protests were met with greater force by Sacramento police than the recent protests. After the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, some have raised questions about the police response to rioters in the Capitol versus Black Lives Matter protests earlier this year.

The hearing has not been scheduled, but the focus will be on police response.

