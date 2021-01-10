SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – In a letter penned to colleagues, Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday called President Trump a threat to Democracy and laid out the next steps in the House’s bid to impeach him following the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Pelosi said Majority Leader Hoyer “will request Unanimous Consent to bring up the [Congressman Jamie] Raskin resolution,” which calls on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to declare Trump incapable of his presidential duties.

In an interview with 60 Minutes, Pelosi called Trump “a deranged, unhinged, dangerous president of the United States.”

The House Speaker said if Pence does not respond within 24 hours, the plan is to bring the legislation to the floor the following day. Next, Pelosi said the House will proceed with articles of impeachment.

“In protecting our Constitution and our Democracy, we will act with urgency, because this President represents an imminent threat to both,” Pelosi wrote in the letter. “As the days go by, the horror of the ongoing assault on our democracy perpetrated by this President is intensified and so is the immediate need for action.

On Wednesday, a mob of Trump supporters rioted and gained entry to the U.S. Capitol as Congress began to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.

At least five people, including one U.S Capitol police officer, died as a result of the attack. Dozens of people were later identified and arrested after being captured in photos and videos during the riots.

On Sunday, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger compared the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol to the Nazis and called President Donald Trump a failed leader who “will go down in history as the worst president ever.”

Trump is accused of inciting the violence that ensued at the nation’s Capitol. Several social media apps and websites –– including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram – have temporarily or permanently banned Trump from using their services citing “the risk of further incitement of violence.”

