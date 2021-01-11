MODESTO (CBS13) — Detectives arrested a suspect last week in connection to the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old near a Modesto elementary school.
Treviano Owens, 20, is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Cedrick Miller on Nov. 13. Police found Miller shot and bleeding inside of a vehicle after crashing into a fire hydrant and nearby home. He died at an area hospital.
The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. in the area of Celeste Drive and Presidio Avenue, near Coleman F. Brown Elementary School and Coleman Brown Park. Investigators said there was a small number of children and staff on the school campus as the shooting occurred, but none of them were involved and no one else was hurt. All individuals were released from the school and sent home.
Owens was arrested on Jan. 6 after a traffic stop.
An investigation into the shooting is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Modesto Police Department.
