SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff wants Gov. Gavin Newsom to allow law enforcement to get vaccines ahead of possible protests.

In a letter to the governor Thursday, Sheriff Scott Jones wrote, “I would humbly ask that all officers assigned to these protective and defensive functions be offered their first coronavirus vaccine. Specifically, those Sacramento police officers and California Highway Patrol officers that will be engaged in these activities.”

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are gearing up for possible unrest leading up to inauguration day next week following the violence at the U.S. Capitol. On Thursday, Gov. Newsom mobilized 1,000 National Guard personnel to protect critical infrastructure, including the state Capitol.

In his letter to the governor, Sheriff Jones notes that there will be “several hundred officers assigned shoulder-to-shoulder to protect not only your interests but our State’s Capitol and other buildings as well.” Additionally, he said potentially thousands of protesters will be “within spitting distance” of officers, placing them at a higher risk of catching the virus.

The coronavirus vaccine is available to health care workers and now all Californians 65 and older, but distribution has varied by county. In several counties, first responders such as firefighters have received their first dose.

As of Thursday evening, Gov. Newsom has not issued a response to the sheriff’s letter.

