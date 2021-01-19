SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — Cars packed with tourists passing through South Lake Tahoe are a pretty common sight.

Just as common, something locals and law enforcement aren’t happy about.

“I know that Tahoe lives on tourism but, we need to work on it as a better situation for them; a better place for them to park and not make it a danger for everybody else,” Kimberly Ann-Riddle, a South Lake Tahoe Resident, said

“We really like it when people adhere to the rules of the road and, that’s really what has not happened this weekend,” Officer Ruth Loehr, CHP – South Lake Tahoe, said.

The holiday weekend sent many visitors back home with an unwanted souvenir, a parking ticket. CHP issued 195 parking citations over the course of three days.

And, since the first snowfall back in mid-November, more than 500 parking citations were issued. But the move isn’t just to keep the roads clear, it’s to keep sledders away from roadside hills.

“Irritating is one thing. Definitely knowing that it’s unsafe is another so we are really concerned about the people out there. We don’t want anyone to get hurt at any point in time,” Loehr said.

Cal Fire NEU also had to rescue someone hurt during a backcountry sledding accident Monday.

“And that’s our main job is to keep people safe,” Loehr said.

A citation that could keep you safe from what seems like harmless fun. People passing through Tahoe won’t let that message slid past them.

“It is dangerous. Possibly, like, they could be hit if they’re pulling off to the side like that plus, the roads are very tight,” Brandon Huyn, who was visiting South Lake Tahoe, said.

“They’re just trying to keep the public just in general just safe,” Todd Moody, who was visiting South Lake Tahoe, said.

Outside of the parking and obvious safety issue, officers said visitors are also leaving behind a lot of trash.