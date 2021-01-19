FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A young man’s mysterious disappearance in Solano County has taken a dark turn.

When Zachary Rose went missing in Fairfield in 2018, there was a massive search that resulted in nothing. Three years later, his remains have been found near the same neighborhood he went missing.

Rose was a young, tall Bay Area engineer. At just 27 years old his disappearance captivated Fairfield. Investigators said he was reported missing from Shorey Way in 2018. He was there visiting a friend.

Neighbors remember a massive police search.

“They knocked on everybody’s door here. They actually tried to see the cameras my sisters had and they couldn’t figure out anything,” said Lissette Mora, who’s lived in the neighborhood for 15 years.

Mora said she was afraid for her family’s safety. According to reports from NBC Bay Area, the friend Zachary was visiting was an on-again, off-again boyfriend and that boyfriend was the one who reported him missing.

“So many people were looking for this person. And a lot of people volunteered to look for him and that is very suspicious that all the sudden he just came out of where,” Mora said.

Police said Rose’s skeletal remains were found over the weekend in a field near Cement Hill and Peabody Road, about a mile from Shorey Way.

“It’s highly suspicious,” said Lt. Jausiah Jacobsen with Fairfield Police.

Lt. Jacobsen said the department is not commenting on a possible suspect or person of interest. But finding remains could bring a breakthrough. Police are partnering with the Solano County Coroner’s office on forensics, like DNA tests.

More from CBS Sacramento:

“There is high hopes that one of those needle in the haystack things is what brings us to the answers,” he said.

Police said they initially searched the field near the area where Zachary was reported missing by foot and with cadaver dogs. The discovery of his remains there this past weekend opens up a lot of possibilities.

“Answers take months, sometimes years. There’s no timeline we can give. Everybody wants the answer to come forward, they want the truth they wanna know what happened and hopefully, at some point, we will get that,” said Lt. Jacobsen.

Detectives have told Zachary Rose’s family not to talk publicly to prevent any chance of damaging the investigation.