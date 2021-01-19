SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Arrests continue across the country nearly two weeks after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Two northern Californians have been arrested for their alleged involvement including Sacramento man Jorge Riley and Valerie Ehrke from Arbuckle.

“I didn’t think they were going to find her,” Connie Roman, Ehrke’s neighbor, said.

Roman said she noticed her neighbor Valerie Elaine Ehrke posting videos to social media from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“I saw some videos. I know she’s a Trump supporter. I thought it was just a trip,” Roman said.

It turned out to be so much more than a trip. According to an affidavit released by the FBI, the agency arrested Ehrke after they were tipped off to videos on her Facebook. One of the videos showed a mob of people inside the U.S. Capitol with the caption, “We made it inside, right before they shoved us all out. I took off when I felt pepper spray in my throat! Lol.”

The affidavit says Ehrke wanted to “be a part of the crowd.”

More from CBS Sacramento:

The FBI has also arrested a Sacramento man, Jorge Riley. Though no court documents have been filed against him, he can be seen on videos posted to Reddit storming the United States Capitol.

READ MORE: FBI: Sacramento Man, Jorge Riley, Arrested After Video Showed Him Storming US Capitol

We asked former FBI agent Rick Smith if social media has played a role in the FBI’s ability to find suspects.

“Years ago, the process of identifying these suspects would take a long, long time. Now everybody’s got a phone and there’s cameras all over the place. You have multiple video shots of each suspect,” Smith said.

According to Smith, suspects are outing themselves, in most cases.

“Some of these people aren’t the sharpest tools in the shed. They get identified they get arrested and they’re going to have to serve time. That’s the way it should be,” Smith said.

Valerie Ehrke was hit with several charges including engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and impeding government business or official functions. Her next court appearance will likely be in Washington D.C.