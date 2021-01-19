SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Dozens of tiny homes will soon be coming to Sacramento. City council members approved a plan Tuesday afternoon to help house the homeless.

The so-called “safe ground” ordinance allows the city to open 60 tiny homes for the homeless within a month, but the biggest issue that still has to be ironed out is where to put them. At this point, the location is still unclear.

This plan is all part of the city’s push to better address the growing homeless problem in Sacramento and map out public and private properties across the city where the homeless can be housed.

While no official sites have been approved, we know they will be at least 500 feet away from any residence.

Sites that have been discussed in the past include an Amtrack train station parking lot, a gravel lot on Front Street, and a garage on Capitol Avenue and 21st.

“We just need to show the community that there’s fair share, that this is not just a city-wide problem but a city-wide solution.” Sacramento City Councilmember Jay Schenirer said.

Tuesday’s vote is separate from the city’s larger homeless plan known as its “master plan” which the city council will finalize and approve in June.

