GALT (CBS13) – Galt’s city council is pushing to keep a sexually violent predator away.
Officials held a special meeting Friday to reject Joshua Bryan Cooley.
The city council sent a letter unanimously rejecting his placement.
The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said Cooley has no ties to the area, but if the placement is granted, Cooley would live just outside Galt city limits within a mile of an elementary school.
According to public records, Cooley was charged in Humboldt County in multiple cases of sexual battery, kidnapping, and sexual assault of a minor.
