SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say an early morning fire at an abandoned house in south Sacramento was intentionally set.
The fire happened a little after 2 a.m. Monday at a home along Calvine Road. Sacramento Metro Fire Department crews responded to the scene and found the home was vacant.
Firefighters contained the flames, but not before the home suffered some damage.
Exactly what started the fire is under investigation, but firefighters do suspect it was arson.
Anyone with information about who may have started the fire is urged to call Metro Fire’s Arson Tip Line at (916) 859-3775.