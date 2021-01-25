COVID-19:Find out about COVID-19 vaccination in your county
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say an early morning fire at an abandoned house in south Sacramento was intentionally set.

Scene of the arson investigation along Calvine Road. (Credit: Sacramento Metro Fire)

The fire happened a little after 2 a.m. Monday at a home along Calvine Road. Sacramento Metro Fire Department crews responded to the scene and found the home was vacant.

Firefighters contained the flames, but not before the home suffered some damage.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation, but firefighters do suspect it was arson.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Anyone with information about who may have started the fire is urged to call Metro Fire’s Arson Tip Line at (916) 859-3775.