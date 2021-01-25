GRANITE BAY (CBS13) — A man who was found with hundreds of pieces of stolen mail in Granite Bay has been arrested, authorities say.
The arrest happened back in the early morning hours of Jan. 20. According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the area of Treelake Road and Roseville Parkway to investigate a suspicious vehicle.
Deputies were able to pull the driver over and started searching his vehicle. Inside, deputies say they discovered burglary tools, meth, and a large stash of stolen mail – including some checks that had apparently been taken from mailboxes from around the neighborhood.
Laptops and other electronics worth a total of over $950 were also found in the car.
The driver, 38-year-old Visalia resident Ian Kielty, was arrested.
Kielty is now facing charges of burglary, vehicle theft, grand theft, identity theft, possession of burglary tools and possession of meth.