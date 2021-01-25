MODESTO (CBS13) — Detectives say they have arrested three suspects in connection to an apparent gang-related shooting that left a 14-year-old girl dead in Modesto last month.

The shooting happened early in the morning back on Dec. 26, 2020. Modesto police say officers responded to the intersection of S. Martin Luther King Drive and Oak Street to investigate a reported shooting and crash.

Four young people were inside the car that crashed – an 11, 14, and 18-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.

The 14-year-old girl died at the scene, police say. Two other occupants were also taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe the group was driving down Oak Street when they came to a dead end. As they were turning around, police say some people who were loitering outside a home in the area started shooting at the car as it passed by. Detectives say the suspects kept shooting at the car even after it crashed.

It appears the shooting was motivated by and involved either members or associates of the Valley Boyz Crip Criminal Street Gang, detectives say.

On Monday, police announced that three suspects had been arrested in connection to the shooting: 21-year-old Damon “Demon” Morrison, 24-year-old Angelo Keo and a 16-year-old boy. All three are facing charges of murder and attempted murder.

Several other associates of the suspects arrested have also been arrested due to the investigation for firearms violations as well as attempts to hinder the case by concealing evidence.

Further, a joint law enforcement operation managed to seize nine guns, high-capacity magazines, crack cocaine, ecstasy pills, Xanax pills, marijuana and about $5,000 in cash as a result of the investigation.