MODESTO (CBS13) – Two alleged gang members were arrested Thursday in connection to an assault in Modesto that left a man unconscious and hospitalized last October, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said.
Daniel Avina, 23, of Modesto, and Erik Rocha, 29, of Ceres, were booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center and face charges of felony assault, participating in a criminal street gang and conspiracy, authorities said.
Rocha faces four additional counts of being a felon with a gun and ammunition.
On Oct. 28, 2020, several members of the Norteno criminal street gang encountered and assaulted the two victims at Parklawn Park in unincorporated South Modesto, the sheriff’s office said.
One victim was able to run away, but the second victim was kicked in the head and torso until being knocked unconscious.
Avina and Rocha were identified through multiple lineups and were both arrested at their homes on Thursday.
