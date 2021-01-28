Power Companies Give Few Answers As Thousands Are Still In The DarkThe question everyone wants an answer to – how much longer will they be waiting for their power to come back on?

3 hours ago

California Unemployment Agency Was Warned Of Fraud, Did LittleAn audit found the Employment Development Department lied to lawmakers, paid more than $10.4 billion to fraudsters and ignored warnings, including evidence of fraud uncovered by CBS13.

3 hours ago

Evening Forecast - January 28, 2021The storm is clearing out in the Valley!

3 hours ago

Spinouts Shut Down Interstate 80CBS13's Laura Haefeli is stuck on eastbound I-80 near Big Bend where traffic has been stopped for hours. The California Highway Patrol says multiple spinouts were caused by people driving too fast.

3 hours ago

Thousands Still Without Power After StormDays after the big storm hit the Valley, some are still without power as crews work around the clock to repair lines.

3 hours ago