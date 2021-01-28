  • CBS13On Air

By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Nevada City News

NEVADA CITY (CBS13) – The Nevada City Police Department confirmed Thursday that the suspected arsonist accused of setting a century-old home and nearby office building on fire was a transient of the area.

Nathan Daniel Tomlinson, 32, was taken into custody on multiple charges including arson.

According to the Nevada City Fire Department, crews responded to the fire ar around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday along Broad Street across the street from city hall.

The department said the home was about 75% involved in the flames upon arrival and the office building sustained heavy smoke and water damage from the firefight.

