DIXON (CBS13) — After pushing for answers for more than 24 hours, we’re finally learning what happened moments before two California Highway Patrol officers shot and killed a man in Dixon.

The District Attorney’s Office now releasing some details, but who the suspect was is not known.

The shooting happened after two officers from the CHP-Solano Unit responded to a single-car crash off of the Dixon Avenue exit of Interstate 80 early Sunday morning. They found a car stuck off the shoulder with damage to its back window.

While they were investigating the accident, the man in the car reportedly drew a loaded gun and threatened the officers’ safety. Both officers shot the suspect, who died from his injuries.

The new Solano County Major Crimes Task Force responded to the scene to conduct an independent investigation.

“I think there are some who believe by bringing different agencies, there is merit to it,” said former Sacramento County Sheriff John McGinness.

McGinness says these programs are growing in popularity across the region. The Solano County program was created two months ago to be more transparent.

The District Attorney’s Office is promising to increase trust in the public when there is an investigation involving the use of deadly force and law enforcement.

More from CBS Sacramento:

“We are in a period of time where there has been an abundance of criticism of law enforcement agencies, how they operate and how they’re trained,” McGinness said.

No other information is being released as this investigation is ongoing. It’s worth noting this is information the public would normally get within hours after a shooting death.