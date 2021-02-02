ARDEN (CBS13) — After 50 years, the Sears store at the Arden Fair Mall is closing.
The company confirms the store is shutting down on April 15 and its pre-closing sale starts Thursday.
In a statement, Arden Fair said it has been proud to have Sears as part of its center.
“While it is sad to see this iconic retailer close, we have known this day was coming for over 5 years and are excited about the potential for this wing of the mall. With a large housing development underway adjacent to the Sears location, we see this as a launching point for the evolution of Arden Fair to meet the needs of the 21st-century consumer,” the statement said.
Future plans for the location have not been released.
The Nordstrom store at Arden Fair closed last spring.
