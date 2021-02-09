ELK GROVE(CBS13) — Over the weekend Elk Grove Police took two teens into custody following a loud explosion reported near East Park Drive and Lockford Way.

When officers arrived they located a car and the two teens. In plain view, police say they spotted M-80 style explosives.

Aron Jones heard the loud bang and saw police stop the car across the street from his home.

“I saw the flash and then I didn’t see the car leave but apparently the car was driving around somewhere and ended up coming back down the street with a whole bunch of cops on it,” Jones said.

More from CBS Sacramento:

Four miles away and less than two months ago, a loud boom rattled another Elk Grove neighborhood.

“It shook the whole house,” said Gail Lotto.

At that time, police were looking at this hole in her neighbor’s lawn, gathering evidence.

“We saw them dig something out of our lawn and put it in a little plastic bag,” the neighbor explained.

Police say the mysterious booms are still being investigated and detectives are looking into possible connections. Lotto just wants the explosions to stop.

“So we don’t have to you know be afraid they are going to end up doing the car, or catching on fire or someone gets hurts,” she said