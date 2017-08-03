Sign Along I-80 Hacked To Read ‘Trump Has Herpes’

August 3, 2017 8:01 AM
Filed Under: CalTrans, Davis, Donald Trump

DAVIS (CBS13) – Drivers had to do a double-take after seeing a hacked sign along Interstate 80 late Wednesday night.

The first reports of the sign started popping up on Twitter just before 11 p.m. It read “TRUMP HAS HERPES.”

Many drivers on the way home saw this sign Wednesday night. (Credit: Janet Thompson)

The sign, which is along eastbound I-80 near the UC Davis exit, has since been fixed.

It wouldn’t be the first time in recent memory that a local freeway sign was hacked. In July, a Caltrans sign in Napa had “caution, asian drivers” inputted by a hacker. Back in May 2016, a sign in Dixon was hacked to read “Free Hookers Ahead.”

A Caltrans spokesperson says the sign hacked Wednesday night isn’t theirs and may belong to the university.

