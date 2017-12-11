Filed Under:emergency landing, flight, Portland, Sacramento International Airport, Southwest Airlines

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman is in jail after threatening to kill fellow passengers on a Southwest flight from Portland to Sacramento. The chaotic scene was captured on video that a fellow passenger sent to CBS13.

The incident began after airline officials say a woman attempted to smoke in the airplane bathroom and alter the smoke detector.

The man shooting the video says she was ordered back to her seat but began yelling irrationally, threatening to kill everyone on board and demanding that the plane land.

He says she pushed a flight attendant, and had to be physically restrained by passengers and crew for the remaining 30 minutes of flight to Sacramento.

Law-enforcement was waiting at the gate, and arrested 24-year-old Valerie Curbelo on the spot.

CBS13’s Marc Thompson went to the Sacramento County Jail to get Curbelo’s side of the story.

Why did you try and smoke in the bathroom?,” Thompson asked.

“The anxiety, yeah the anxiety,” Curbelo said.

But Cabello couldn’t say what she was anxious about, or why she acted the way she did.

“You were saying some pretty threatening things like you were going to kill everybody on the plane, why did you say that?,” Thompson asked.

“I don’t know,” Curbelo replied. “It was not me. It was not me.”

Cabello is from Sandy, Oregon just outside of Portland. She wouldn’t discuss why she was flying to Sacramento.

She’s booked in the Sacramento county jail for making criminal threats.

