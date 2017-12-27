SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s the second part of our look back at 2017, and it has its fair share of disturbing video—a jaywalking suspect tackled and punched repeatedly, an 8-year-old robbed by a group of older kids. Also, marijuana.

75. Wrong-Way Driver, Victim In Deadly Interstate 80 Crash Identified

It’s an issue that’s been a focus of Caltrans after a series of deadly wrong-way crashes in the Sacramento area over a five-month period in the Sacramento area in 2016. In response to those crashes, Caltrans rolled out new technology this year, to alert the California Highway Patrol, anytime there’s a wrong-way driver.

74. Suspected Serial Killer Was Teased For Looking Like Serial Killer

In an impressive coincidence, the serial killer suspect actually looked like the serial killer suspect.

73. Residents Lose Home To Fire Meant To Ward Off Evil Spirits

Fire crews recommended if you’re going to ward off evil spirits, make sure to keep a careful eye on those candles.

72. Pot Brownie Scare Prompts Call For Air Ambulance At Modesto School

The symptoms seemed so serious paramedics first called for a helicopter ambulance, landing on the practice field during the school day. The student-turned-patient was eventually driven by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital.

71. Sacramento Man Shot, Robbed In His Driveway

He wasn’t alone. Suspects in the area hit five different victims within a 15-mile radius.

70. Higher Than Normal Winter Heating Bills Have PG&E Customers Concerned

A higher rate combined with a colder winter gave customers a case of sticker shock. The fact it was only one degree cooler than the year before wasn’t enough to nearly quadruple one customer’s rate.

69. Oroville Dam Evacuees May Not Go Home Until Spillway Repaired

A precautionary evacuation following problems with the emergency spillway displaced nearly 200,000 people in February. The dam itself never failed. But after the hasty evacuation, it would be an uneasy time before people were allowed to return home.

68. Driver Killed In Highway 65 Crash Identified As 17-Year-Old From Rocklin

Witnesses told California Highway Patrol that a Nissan was speeding on the right shoulder, passing several cars, and hit a guard rail and the exit sign for Lincoln Boulevard.

67. Murder Convict Accused Of Stabbing Correctional Officer At Ione Prison

The California Department of Corrections says inmate Brian Jones, 28, walked up to an officer and said, “What’s up?” Jones then allegedly pulled out an inmate-made weapon and started stabbing the officer.

66. Police Looking For Man Who Tried To Abduct Toddler From Sacramento Park

Police said the suspect, who may have been a transient, had a brief conversation with the father and then tried to grab the girl.

65. Teens Rob 8-Year-Old, Post Video Of Beating On Social Media

It’s a disturbing video that his father couldn’t bear to watch.

“The video, they are showing him, kicking him, they cussing him out, they are slapping my son, and the person in the video is saying ‘Your dad can’t do anything about it.’”

64. Family Frustrated Woman’s Body May Stay Underwater For Nearly A Week

A tragic ending was made worse by the weather as conditions were too hazardous to recover a woman whose car plunged underwater.

63. Lettuce Prices On The Rise As California’s Wet Winter Prevents Planting

After years of drought, agriculture in the state faced a new problem: too much rain for planting.

62. Central Valley In Flood Danger Stage

In the wake of the Oroville Dam spillway emergency, the rain didn’t seem to stop, creating a dangerous situation throughout the region.

61. Amazon Warehouse Opens 1,500 Positions For Applications In Sacramento

The massive warehouse created job opportunities for many leading into the holiday season.

60. 50 Years Later, Vietnam Veteran Meets Daughter He Didn’t Know Existed

Life has been fulfilling for 78-year-old Gary Barnes of Grass Valley. The decorated Vietnam veteran has earned his rest and relaxation as he sits on his deck and watches the deer.

But a recent phone call from a total stranger just made his life even more full.

It turns out she was no stranger at all.

59. Medical Marijuana Keeps Sacramento Woman From Heart Transplant

Family members say Summer Waltman was born with fetal alcohol syndrome and has suffered heart complications for years. After having a baby last year, against doctor recommendations, her heart condition worsened.

58. Homeless Good Samaritan Plans To Share Donation Windfall

A homeless veteran who has received a windfall of donations after an act of kindness plans on passing on his good karma to others.

57. Carmichael Family Says Giant Rats Are Terrorizing Their Home

A motion-activated home security camera has captured the rodents crawling in her kitchen at night. The rats have left multiple holes in the walls all over her home and chewed through her carpet, her dog’s bed, and her boy’s soccer ball. They’ve also come close to her sons.

56. Disturbing Video Shows Driver Hitting Mother Duck In Citrus Heights

Many in the Citrus Heights community were disturbed after an incident involving a car that ran over a family of ducks as they crossed the road. The mother duck died shortly after.

The driver did not face charges.

55. Murdered Soldier’s Body Returns Home To Yuba City Family

The remains of Shadow McClaine touched down at the Sacramento International Airport greeted by dozens of local service men and women along with her grieving family.

Two fellow soldiers Sgt. Jamal Williams-McCray, her ex-husband, and Specialist Charles Robinson were charged in November with murder, kidnapping and conspiracy.

54. Mudslide Blocking Both Directions Of I-80 Between Colfax And Truckee

It’s far from the first time last winter has appeared on this list, and it’s a sign of what kind of devastation splayed throughout the region.

53. Investigation Of Violent Jaywalking Arrest Ends With Decision Sealed

The video was disturbing—a Sacramento Police officer took down a man suspected of jaywalking and repeatedly punched him.

The investigation is now over, but whether the officer’s actions violated department policy is sealed. Hahn says Figueroa will take dozens of hours of training over the next month before returning to his normal patrol.

52. Teen Reported Missing Out Of Stockton

She went in to a Stockton Walmart for some Black Friday shopping. She never came out.

51. Feds Say Vacaville Clothing Store Was A Drug-Selling Front Near School

It looked like a clothing store in Vacaville, but federal drug agents say cocaine and marijuana were being sold to local high school students inside. School crossing signs are posted at the intersection where federal prosecutors allege a retail store-owner targeted Vacaville’s Will C. Wood High School students for drug sales.