SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – There have been new developments in the hunt for Sacramento’s “East Area Rapist” – also known as “the Golden State Killer.”

He’s accused of raping dozens of women and killing 12 people.

Wednesday, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said they’ll be making an announcement about a “major development” in the case.

His crime spree began in 1976 in Sacramento and spread throughout the state. The spree lasted a decade.

Investigators in Australia say they’ve been contacted by detectives in Southern California who have questions about a suspect Australian officials have been tracking – a rapist and killer they’ve dubbed “Mister Cruel.”

Officials say he shares striking similarities with the East Area Rapist, a cold case current Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert recently told us continues to haunt so many people.

She was a young girl living in Sacramento when he first hit:

“It was on the news every day. He was striking all the time; it was not a matter of if he was going to hit again, it was when,” Schubert said in a recent interview. “In my view it’s the most high-profile significant unsolved serial murder case in history.”

Schubert says dozens of leads come in every year on this suspect.

If he were to be alive today, he’d be around 70-years-old.