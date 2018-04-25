WATCH LIVE:'Major development' in East Area Rapist case being announced
Filed Under:East Area Rapist, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) – A suspected California serial killer who committed at least 12 homicides and 45 rapes throughout the state in the 1970s and ’80s was identified Wednesday.

Officials identified Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, as the East Area Rapist, also known as the Golden State Killer.

“The answer has always been in Sacramento,” said District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert at a Wednesday press conference.

Schubert credited DNA with helping detectives identify DeAngelo as the suspect.

DeAngelo was fired from the Auburn Police Department in 1979 after he was arrested for stealing a can of dog repellant and a hammer from a drug store, according to Auburn Journal articles from the time.

 

