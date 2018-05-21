SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The man accused of dumping his daughter’s dead body inside a Sacramento storage locker is awaiting extradition to Reno.

Tyler Anderson, 24, appeared in court on Monday, nearly a week after his 5-year-old daughter’s body was found inside a U-Haul storage unit near Business 80.

Anderson lacked expression on his face as he stood before a judge in a Sacramento County courtroom. He’s suspected of abusing and endangering his daughter, leading to her death on May 4.

An affidavit filed by Reno Police revealed the girl had been living in deplorable conditions. Detectives say they found a wire animal crate with handcuffs in one of the bathrooms of Anderson’s Reno home. The child’s belongings were found next to the crate, along with old food on the floor.

Police say the girl was found unresponsive on May 4. Anderson’s wife told detectives she attempted CPR on the girl with Anderson’s help for several hours. Eventually they say the couple stuffed the girl in a duffel bag and then inside a plastic drum. A week later, she was driven to the Sacramento storage facility.

Washoe County Human Services agency said it had no history of interaction with the family, but has removed the other children from the home.