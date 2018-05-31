The line at the Southwest Airlines check-in counter at SMF.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Southwest Airlines will add a new weekly nonstop flight to Houston, an additional daily nonstop flight to Long Beach, and bring back nonstop flights between Sacramento and New Orleans in the fall.

Starting November 4th the nonstop flights between Sacramento and New Orleans will run daily; the flights to and from Houston will operate on Sundays only.

The New Orleans flight will leave Sacramento at 10:40 am and land in New Orleans at 4:35 pm; the return flight leaves New Orleans at 5:25 pm and land in Sacramento at 8:15 pm.

Southwest added a nonstop flight on Sundays to and from New Orleans in March but will temporarily pause the service in mid-August.

The Sunday-only flight to Houston will leave Sacramento at 1:50 pm and land at 7:30 pm; the return flight leaves Houston at 2:05 pm and gets to Sacramento at 4:20 pm.

Starting September 5 until October 31 Southwest will also add two additional nonstop flights on weekdays between Long Beach and Sacramento, bringing the weekday roundtrip total to 4.

Earlier this year Southwest added nonstop service between Sacramento and Cabo San Lucas.

The airline also announced, pending FAA approval, SMF was chosen as one of the 4 West Coast airports to offer nonstop flights from Sacramento to Hawaii. Dates and ticket prices weren’t disclosed but the hope is to start the service as early as November.