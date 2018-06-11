  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – IHOP made headlines by temporarily changing its name to IHOb (read the reason HERE) and its new competition wasted no time burning the new kid on the block.

Wendy’s tweeted Monday morning “Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard.”

As of Monday afternoon that tweet had been liked nearly 190,000 times and retweeted almost 70,000 times.

Burger King changed its social name, and logo, to “Pancake King”.

pancake king IHOb Gets Burned By Its New Competition

Twitter: @burgerking

McDonald’s hadn’t poked fun at IHOb by late Monday afternoon, and SONIC was busy with its Pickle Juice slush.

Waffle House simply tweeted “Long-term consistency trumps short-term intensity. – Bruce Lee”.

 

