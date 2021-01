SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The latest on the severe weather hitting Northern California:

8 p.m.

Chain controls are now in effect on Interstate 80 as the storm moves up toward the Sierra. The chain controls are in effect in both directions from Alta to Donner Lake.

In Stockton, there are several reports of trees falling down as the wind speeds pick up. Stockton Police shared a photo from Harding Way and Pershing Avenue of a tree that fell down into the road. No injuries have been reported.

There have been several reports of trees falling down this evening due to the wind. This tree is near Harding Wy & Pershing Ave. Please drive careful tonight & always be on the look out for flooded streets and trees, power lines, or debris in the roadway. #StocktonStorm2021 pic.twitter.com/Eoa4gFOUY8 — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) January 27, 2021

7:57 p.m.

Thousands around the Sacramento area are without power as the rainy, windy weather gets stronger. SMUD says crews are working to restore power to nearly 20,000 customers Tuesday night.

We're experiencing scattered power outages due to the rainy, windy weather. Our crews are working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore power to about 20,000 customers. To report an outage or see your estimated restoration time, please visit https://t.co/FP44ltixQT. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 27, 2021

7:25 p.m.

As wind speeds pick up and rain is coming down hard in the Valley, several large power outages have been reported.

More than 1,100 SMUD customers in the Carmichael area lost power around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. There are several small outages in the area and it’s not clear if the weather is the cause of all of the outages.

In the Florin area, nearly 2,900 SMUD customers also lost power around 6:30 p.m. Crews responded to the area to assess the outage. You can check the latest SMUD outages on their website.

Outside of Sacramento County, PG&E reported two large outages in the Woodland area and near South Yuba City, both in the 6 o’clock hour. So far, there is not an estimated time of restoration for either area. Current outages can be tracked on their website.

6:39 p.m.

The storm is moving into Northern California with gusty winds picking up and rain falling in the Valley.

In the foothills, some light snow has been reported and winds are also picking up, but roads are still open ahead of the bulk of the snow. Near Redding, in the upper Sacramento Valley, snow was sticking the ground around 6 p.m.

But up in the Sierra, where a Blizzard Warning went into effect Tuesday, no snow was falling in the 6 p.m. hour as residents prepared for the storm. Officials say travel should be avoided if possible, especially in the higher elevations, where snowfall totals could reach six to eight feet by the end of the week.

We cannot stress this enough – IF YOU HAVE NOT ARRIVED TO YOUR DESTINATION BEFORE SUNSET TONIGHT, TRAVEL TO THE SIERRA IS NOT ADVISED. Heavy snow is on tap and whiteout conditions are expected. Please make smart travel choices. https://t.co/V8g0VyBtK8 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 26, 2021

6:02 p.m.

Get the most out of CBS13’s weather coverage:

12:58 p.m.

A Blizzard Warning is going into effect for South Lake Tahoe ahead of the storm, officials say.

Feet of snow is expected in the area, plus even more in higher elevations. Couple with high winds, officials are warning people that travel will be difficult, if not impossible, the next few days.

“Our snow removal teams are the best in the business and will work tirelessly to make sure that happens,” said Joe Irvin, South Lake Tahoe’s city manager, in a statement.

NEW: Winter Storm Warning has been upgraded to a BLIZZARD WARNING⚠️ for parts of the Sierra Nevada, impacting I-80 & US-50. ❄️ Driving conditions will deteriorate rapidly tonight with white-out conditions & near-zero visibility from this dangerous winter storm. #CAwx #CAsnow pic.twitter.com/nTwmRmOEY3 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 26, 2021

The Blizzard Warning will remain in effect through Friday.

12:15 p.m.

An Evacuation Warning has been issued for parts of Solano County affected by the LNU Lightning Complex fires ahead of the storm.

There is concern over flash flooding and mud or debris flow, officials from Solano County’s Office of Emergency Services say.

An EVACUATION WARNING has been issued for a portion of the LNU burn scar due to the potential for mud or debris flow and flash flooding. Visit https://t.co/1RmGQYzXdb and click Be Storm Ready for the evacuation warning map and address lookup. #AlertSolano #StormWatch #LNUBurnScar — SolanoOES (@SolanoOES) January 26, 2021

Most of the areas under Evacuation Warnings include the higher terrain of the northwestern edge of Solano County. Many areas right next those areas are also under a Flash Flood Warning.

Solano County residents can head to this website to check if their neighborhood is under the warning.

6:59 a.m.

Several Sierra and foothills school districts are on a delay due to the extremely cold and icy conditions Tuesday morning.

El Dorado High School and Union Mine High School are on a 1-hour delay.

Pioneer Elementary School District is on a 2-hour delay.

The Gold Oak Union High School District (in the Placerville/Pleasant Valley area) is closed on Tuesday due to icy conditions.

6:01 a.m.

Northern California is preparing for a wintry blast that is expected to bring freezing temperatures, pouring rain and massive snowfall.

The National Weather Service says freezing temperatures are anticipated across the area Tuesday morning and a high-impact winter storm will hit Tuesday evening through Friday. The storm is expected to bring periods of gusty winds, moderate to heavy rain, and mountain snow.

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for most of the Valley Tuesday, prompting people to weatherproof their homes Monday night ahead of the winter blast. At the Ace Hardware store in East Sacramento, homeowners picked up rakes, foam wrapping for pipes, and frost cloths for plants, which are sold out.

Experts say there are alternatives to the frost cloths, including Christmas lights. Sheree Johnson says incandescent lights, not LED, can help keep citrus trees warm. You can also wrap plants in dry sheets.

Sacramento opened a warming shelter Monday night ahead of the freezing temperatures to help the homeless.

By Tuesday afternoon, the high-impact storm is expected to arrive, bringing heavy rain to the valley and snowfall to the foothills and mountains. The Winter Storm Warning is set for 4 p.m. Tuesday through 2 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the foothills/mountains of interior NorCal Tue PM – Fri AM. Snowfall will be possible down into the N Sac Valley late Tue – Wed AM w/cities of Redding & Red Bluff receiving multiple inches of snow. Travel is HIGHLY discouraged #cawx pic.twitter.com/T4SLC20mVc — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 26, 2021

Extremely heavy snowfall of up to two inches per hour could create travel delays with chain controls and possible road closures. Travel is highly discouraged, officials said.

Chain controls were already in effect on some mountain roadways Monday evening as showers popped up around the Sierra.

The mountains are forecasted to get between two and five feet of snow while the foothills may see up to a foot. Additionally, the Northern Sacramento Valley, including the Redding and Red Bluff area, may see up to 10 inches.

As the storm moves through, winds are expected to increase overnight Tuesday, bringing gusts up to 50-65 mph. A High Wind Advisory has been issued for the Central Valley. The high winds could knock down trees and power lines as well as create difficult driving conditions.

The LNU and SCU Complex burn scars are also under Flash Flood Watches from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. Heavy rainfall in the areas could cause debris flow and may prompt evacuations locally.

More from CBS Sacramento: