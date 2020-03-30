Comments
Here are the latest news updates on the coronavirus for March 30, 2020. Governor Newsom is expected to announce an initiative to help healthcare workers. Read more.
- 7:23 a.m.: The Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort is extending its temporary closure indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- 6:37 a.m.: A longtime coach in the Oakland Athletics minor league system has tested positive for coronavirus and is on a ventilator, his family says.
