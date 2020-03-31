Comments
Here are the latest news updates on the coronavirus pandemic.
9:33 a.m.: Placer County schools have extended their closures through May 1.
9:29 a.m.: Coronavirus pandemic will change men’s grooming routines. Long hair, beards could be back in by summer.
6:47 a.m.: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, with people being asked not to go anywhere unnecessary, gas prices in California have cratered.
6:23 a.m.: Two weeks after San Francisco issued the country’s first shelter-in-place order for residents to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, hospital emergency rooms throughout the region appear to be seeing the early effects.